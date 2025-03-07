Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in InMode by 314.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in InMode by 26.6% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in InMode by 6.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in InMode by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,765 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Up 0.3 %

InMode stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.13. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

