Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $189.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average is $172.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

