Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 7,306 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in APA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,932 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,270 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in APA by 3,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 958,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in APA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,500,000 after purchasing an additional 929,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,540,000 after purchasing an additional 894,574 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of APA opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. APA Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

