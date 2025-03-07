Haven Private LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MCK opened at $642.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $599.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $653.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,854.83. This represents a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

