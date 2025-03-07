Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Announces Earnings Results

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dowlais Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 11.24%.

Dowlais Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON:DWL traded down GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 66.71 ($0.86). 1,407,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,500,918. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.32 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.68 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of £902.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.86.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 94 ($1.21).

Dowlais Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.