Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 63,788 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 354,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,854,000 after purchasing an additional 542,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,523,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

