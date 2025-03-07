Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 63,788 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 354,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,854,000 after purchasing an additional 542,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,523,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
Read More
