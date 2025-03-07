Andra AP fonden Acquires 19,300 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $27,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 7.6 %

MPWR stock opened at $565.70 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $638.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $732.51.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

