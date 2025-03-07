K2 Financial Inc. Takes $934,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

