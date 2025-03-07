Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,401.0 days.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$0.63 on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62.
About Country Garden Services
