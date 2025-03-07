Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,401.0 days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$0.63 on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62.

About Country Garden Services

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

