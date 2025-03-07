Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$10.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.72. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.75.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.