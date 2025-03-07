Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cochlear in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cochlear
Cochlear Stock Up 2.3 %
Cochlear Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6165 per share. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Cochlear Company Profile
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
