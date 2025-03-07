Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cochlear in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Cochlear Stock Up 2.3 %

Cochlear Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.18. 12,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,463. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6165 per share. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

