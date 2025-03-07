Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.84, but opened at $31.00. Leonardo DRS shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 52,554 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $122,844.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,962.05. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $1,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,279.25. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,770 shares of company stock worth $2,226,047. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $5,454,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

