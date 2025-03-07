Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $150.72, but opened at $147.02. Reddit shares last traded at $146.51, with a volume of 793,856 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,515 shares in the company, valued at $95,781,654.50. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

