Best Digital Media Stocks To Consider – March 6th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares of companies that create, distribute, or monetize content primarily through online platforms. These stocks often include firms involved in social media, streaming services, digital advertising, and other internet-based content delivery, making them sensitive to technological trends and shifts in consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $139.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,065,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,684. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $146.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. The company has a market cap of $331.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $447.73. 708,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,018. The stock has a market cap of $194.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.77. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded down $6.32 on Thursday, hitting $150.96. 731,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,333. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.01.

