West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $865.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,022.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

