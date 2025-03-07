Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

