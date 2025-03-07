Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 281.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $22,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Get Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.