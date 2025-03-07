Destination Wealth Management Sells 25,185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,421,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,732,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 466,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 422,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSPT stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
