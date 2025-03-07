Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $176,806,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 981.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,868,000 after buying an additional 1,884,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 493.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after buying an additional 918,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7,466.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after buying an additional 621,248 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $58.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.