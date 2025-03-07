Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.