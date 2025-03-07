Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.
Several analysts recently commented on GANX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
