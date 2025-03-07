Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several analysts recently commented on GANX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of GANX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 22,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,971. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.14. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

