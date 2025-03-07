Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,983 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $260.39 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

