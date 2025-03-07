CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Invests $7.63 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000. Snowflake makes up about 0.5% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,433,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Snowflake by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 333,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,148,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,593,634. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares in the company, valued at $123,625,813. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,096,313. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.07.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.