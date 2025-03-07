CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Invests $7.63 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000. Snowflake makes up about 0.5% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,433,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Snowflake by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 333,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,148,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,593,634. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares in the company, valued at $123,625,813. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,096,313. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
