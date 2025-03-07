UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Stock Price

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 46,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,876. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

