Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.8 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

