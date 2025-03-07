Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

