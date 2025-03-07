Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $461.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

