Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,621 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $25,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after buying an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,433,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after buying an additional 40,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Vertiv Trading Down 6.9 %

Vertiv stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

