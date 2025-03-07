Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

