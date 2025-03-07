Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $1,541,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 46,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

