Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1,911.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $514.13 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.