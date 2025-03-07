Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1,911.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.
S&P Global Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:SPGI opened at $514.13 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
