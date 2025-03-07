Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $526.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.