Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 220.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,022 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 843,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.