Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $906.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $950.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $839.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

