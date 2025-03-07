Novus Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Novus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
JEPI opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.
About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
