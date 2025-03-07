Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

