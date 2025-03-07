Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $774,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

