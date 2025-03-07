Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 46,278 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,218,143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after acquiring an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

