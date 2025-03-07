Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 6,631 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

