Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $870,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

