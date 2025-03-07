Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 41,537 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,585,260.15. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 837,777 shares of company stock valued at $72,867,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

