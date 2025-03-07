Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after buying an additional 7,710,766 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after buying an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after buying an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.19 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

