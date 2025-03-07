SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,200 shares of company stock worth $40,206,950. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.