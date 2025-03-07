Top Mid Cap Stocks To Research – March 4th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Hims & Hers Health, American Airlines Group, and MARA are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies that have a market capitalization between those of small cap and large cap companies. Typically, these firms have a market value ranging roughly between $2 billion and $10 billion, offering a balance between the growth potential of small companies and the stability of larger ones. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. 100,350,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,160,574. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 159,962,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,036,475. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 19,678,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,923,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,393,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,471,148. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 46,913,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,057,227. MARA has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 5.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Recommended Stories