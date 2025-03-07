Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $59.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $575.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.43 and a 200-day moving average of $588.64.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Beaten Down Stocks With Quality Fundamentals and Outlook
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tariff Fatigue? Look to These 3 Stocks for Upside
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.