MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Posts Earnings Results

MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MediaZest had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%.
MediaZest Stock Performance
Shares of MDZ stock opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. MediaZest has a one year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
About MediaZest
