MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Posts Earnings Results

MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MediaZest had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%.

MediaZest Stock Performance

Shares of MDZ stock opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. MediaZest has a one year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.

