Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.82. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DCTH. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.