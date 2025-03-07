Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $19.55 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $542.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $578.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.88. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
