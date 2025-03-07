iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 145452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $777.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 232,620.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Commons Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.