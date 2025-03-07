Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 1,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Gray Television Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $625.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.